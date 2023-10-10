'It just feels special': Ballard FC will play next season in historic Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium is entering its final chapter, with plans to demolish it and build a new stadium in its place.

One of its last tenants, Ballard FC, Seattle's newest national soccer champions, announced on Tuesday it will play its home games next season.



"We're really excited to be able to help tell that story and tell that history of Memorial Stadium through our season next summer," said Sam Zisette, one of the co-founders of Ballard FC.



A story that could be coming to an end after more than 75 years of history.

"Important memories, and so much nostalgia in this stadium, so to be part of that history before this stadium is now going to go under construction and change forever and to be one of the last groups to be in the stadium is really special," Zisette said.



Ballard FC became the 2023 USL2 national champions over the summer. Zisette hopes to follow that success, by following in the footsteps of local soccer clubs that came before them.



"You go back and watch old videos of the Sounders back in the 70s, or the 90s, or the OL Reign about a decade ago and the imagery and the feelings that came from those games," Zisette said.



Feelings he hopes Ballard FC games will match. As the "Bridge Keepers" – the name for some of Ballard FC’s most passionate fans, continue to pack the stands at their new home turf.



For the last two years, the team has played at Interbay Stadium. But with that location undergoing ADA improvements soon, the team’s headed to Memorial Stadium, which can seat a lot more fans.