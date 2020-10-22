Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

Shorewood High grad Blake Snell throws a good against the Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to square the World Series at one game apiece.

Lowe broke out of his extended postseason slump with a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the fifth that made it 5-0. Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for the Rays.

