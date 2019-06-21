BROOKLYN - The NBA Draft has come and gone with six local players from Washingotn heading off to their next basketball assignments.

The Washington Wizards made forward Rui Hachimura from Gonzaga the first Japanese player ever taken in the first round of the NBA draft, picking him ninth overall Thursday night.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

He is capable of playing either forward spot. The Wizards need plenty of help, particularly in the front court.

Washington Husky Matisse Thybulle was selected 20th by the Boston Celtics. Thybulle, the national defensive player of the year, was then sent to Philadelphia.

Oklahoma City selected Brandon Clarke with the 21st overall pick, but the Thunder were expected to send him to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal.

With the 30th and final pick of the first round, the Bucks selected former Rainier Beach star Kevin Porter Jr. The USC freshman was then part of another draft night trade to Cleveland.

The trades are not official until the new league year starts July 6.

In the second round, the second Husky was taken. Washington sophomore Jaylen Nowell was selected 43rd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nowell is the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

And with the 52nd pick, the Charlotte Hornets took Jalen McDaniels out of San Diego State. McDaniels played his high school ball at Federal Way High.