SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Falls Community College baseball player who shaved his head on a bet is getting a lot of attention online for a video shared by ESPN and Barstool.

"It was just wild to see how far it went and how many people have seen it," the second baseman Brenden Duncan said.

The bald spot idea came from a bet with a teammate. If Spokane Falls made its conference tournament, that was the haircut Duncan would get.

Well, they made it.

"He showed up at my house one day with the haircut and it was probably one of the funniest things I've see," pitcher Reed Harrington said.

And then the thing that put it over the top: the darts.

"Just started messing around and found one stuck to my head to we bought a couple of them, and it just took off from there."

The team came up with a bunch of different tricks and throws.

The idea to film it came from teammate and center fielder Jadan Vandervert.

"I just put it on my Snapchat story and someone screen recorded it and put it on Twitter," he said. "t just sort of blew up from there it's been crazy,"

The result was an internet sensation viewed a couple millions of times.

"It's been pretty crazy just how everything that's happened," Duncan said.

The team even found its way onto SportsCenter for doing this in the dugout.

Duncan says he plans to keep the haircut for just a little while longer.Then he's going completely bald and growing his hair back to a more traditional style.