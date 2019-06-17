The Seawolves went to San Diego to face the Legion for the MLR Championship. Seattle pulled out a late score to defend their title, 26-23.

Seattle made two comebacks. First in the first half, down six, the Seawolves scored twice to make it 14-6 at halftime.

Then in the second half, after San Diego hit a drop kick in the 78th minute, the Legion took a 23-19 lead. If Seattle wanted to defend their title, they would need to score a try in the closing moments of the match.

And it happened.

After a costly penalty by San Diego, Seattle's Brad Tucker gets the game-winning try. Brock Staller kicked the conversion, time ran out, and the Seawolves defended the shield.

The Seawolves are the only club to have won the MLR championship.