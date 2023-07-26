Seattle's Shilese Jones hoping to finally live out Olympic gymnastics dreams

Jones just missed the final cut for the Tokyo Olympics, but has her sights set on trying to qualify for the Paris Games.

SEATTLE — The journey of an Olympic athlete can be a long one, filled with many twists and turns along the way.

The journey of Seattle-born Shilese Jones first took flight 17 years ago.

"At the age of four, I was just doing what every other little four-year-old was doing, cartwheels, flipping, backflips, and so my parents were like, you know, we should put her in gymnastics," said Jones.

Jones didn't find success early on, but she was having fun chasing her dreams.

"I wasn't perfect, I wasn't the cleanest, I would fall here and there, but I'm just like, this is fun. This is what I like to do, and I remember making a little sketch, like I'm going to go to the Olympics one day, whatever, I had no talent back then and no business saying that, but like, I just stuck with it because it was super fun," said Jones.

At the age of 12, Shilese made history at JO Nationals. It was a monumental moment in her young career.

"It's not too often, but I actually got a skill named after me. It's a one and half-twisting double back on the floor, so that was a big deal because competing at something so huge and getting that named after you was just huge, like I from there, I kind of just blew up," says Jones.

With success comes sacrifice. Shilese wanted to be around the top gymnasts in the country, so her family relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where she trained with elite athletes, including Olympic champion Gabby Douglas.

"It was so amazing, to have that elite atmosphere kind of just boosted my confidence, my gymnastics was 10 times better honestly, just getting the strength and learning about myself and pushing myself even more having those older girl Olympians to push you," says Jones.

In 2020, Jones was named to the U.S. National Team, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the Olympics back a year. The delay would haunt her Olympic dreams.

Before the trials, Shilese was in a car accident and suffered a fractured back and fractured foot. The injuries hampered her training. She needed four months to recover.

It was a major setback, but Jones still competed and placed 10th overall. However, USA Gymnastics only sent the top 9 to Toyko.

"Just coming that one spot away at the Olympic trials was devastating," says Jones.

Five months later, things went from bad to worse.

Shilese's father, Sylvester, passed away after a long battle with kidney disease.

"My dad is my everything, he's always been there. He's like my rock. He's kind of like my side person, there's no fear and you're going to be just like dad, you know, dads are super tough. I kind of looked up to him through my whole life pretty much, like you know, he's always like, do the extra number, that's going to set you apart from everyone," said Jones.

Following her father's passing, Shilese was unsure of her future but knew her dad's dream was to see her on the Olympic stage one day.

"I was just like from there like what do I do now, like he always wanted me to come back and finish where I was. And kind of just hearing from everyone like, you know, there's still more left in you, like you need to continue that journey. He would want the best for you and, you know, he was so loved from fans and supporters. So, I'm just trying to pursue that dream, just not for him, but just for myself too, because I have so much to prove and I'm just excited to be where I'm today," said Jones.

In January 2022, Shilese returned to Ascend Gymnastics in Auburn, where her journey began. She started working with new coaches Sarah Korngold and Brett Wargo.

"Her flexibility and her grace, her artistry just set her apart, she's just absolutely stunningly beautiful to watch and her form is so excellent. And you know, she has power on floor, but also in the vault and on the beam, but she also has a beautiful swing on the bars. And you know to be that true complete all-around athlete is something that is special. You know there's something special about what she is able to do," says Coach Brett Wargo.

Last year Shilese helped the U.S. win gold at the World Championships. She also won a silver in the all-around and on the uneven bars.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. Really, just to compete for your country and everything like it, literally means so much to me just to know how hard you've worked over the years to really like you said have that flag on your hip and really just doing it for yourself and just having your dreams come to reality really, it's just like all the work I've done has paid off," says Jones.

Few gymnasts get a 2nd chance to make their first Olympic team. With her trials and tribulations, Jones is up for the challenge.