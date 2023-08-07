Seattle's biggest sports fan needs help to get back on his feet

BIG LO is wheelchair-bound after multiple leg surgeries. His friends are helping fundraise to get him back on his feet.

SEATTLE — He is hard to miss at games. He is the creator of SEA-fence at Seattle Seahawks games. Big Lo is the biggest Seattle sports fan. He never misses an opportunity to cheer on his Seattle team.

"Big Lo has always been one of the most, you know, friendly, funny, passionate person that I've ever, people that I've ever met, you know, in Seattle, and just having him at the games, you know, be at the, the mariners the Sonics, the Seahawks. It just made the sporting event better. And I know I don't speak for myself," Jack Murry, Big Lo's friend said.

Recently, Big Lo has missed games and events because of multiple health issues. According to a fundraiser for Big Lo, "he experienced a blood clot in his brain a few years ago leading to severe eye and dexterity issues. This lack of balance ultimately led to a staircase fall shattering his ankle."

Big Lo is now wheelchair bound and his friend Murray is on a mission to see his big friend walk again.

"He's currently confined to a wheelchair, which nobody needs from Big Lo. And so we're hoping to get him back down there in the in the front row," Murray said.

Murray said Big Lo has had four leg surgeries, spent roughly 125 days in the hospital and will now need additional surgeries.

"Seattle sports are not the same without Big Lo," Murray said.

Murray is raising money for his friend to get the help he needs. Seattle is a sports city and Big Lo is a huge part of it.

"With those surgeries, hopefully, we'll be able to see him back in the front row rooting as we grew up seeing so," Murray said.