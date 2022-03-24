Seattle's Wheelchair Rugby Team is headed to nationals

It's the first time in five years the team has made it all the way to the national competition.

SEATTLE — For the first time in five years, the Seattle Slam Wheelchair Rugby Team is headed to nationals.

Coach Jeremy Hannaford said he knows the team isn't well known in western Washington, but their efforts deserve to be recognized.

“We are real athletes and are out here busting our butt practicing twice a week for this,” Hannaford said.

The team name reflects the metal-on-metal collisions that come with the sport.

“People are always amazed when they see the first slam in person,” Hannaford said.

Hannaford and his team practice in Renton and Bellevue with men and women competing in full-contact rugby. The wheelchairs are specially built for sport battle and it’s not uncommon for a wheelchair to topple over.

“That’s a point of pride for the players,” said Hannaford.

Despite the high octane style of play, anyone can give the sport a try, Hannaford said. The sport has evolved from when it was invented in 1977 and has become more inclusive.

To be eligible to play Wheelchair Rugby, individuals must have a disability that affects their arms and legs. Most players have spinal cord injuries with full or partial paralysis of the legs and partial paralysis of the arms.

Other disability groups who play include those with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, amputations, polio and other neurological conditions.

In 1990, Wheelchair Rugby appeared at the World Wheelchair Games as an exhibition event. In 1994, Wheelchair Rugby was officially recognized by the International Paralympic Committee as a Paralympic sport and was recognized as a full medal sport for the first time at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia.