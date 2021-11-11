Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigns after reportedly using racial slur

Coach Jim Hayford was previously put on administrative leave after allegedly using a racial slur during a scrimmage.

SEATTLE — Seattle University athletic director Shaney Fink says basketball coach Jim Hayford has resigned.

Hayford had been on paid administrative leave following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur during a scrimmage on Nov. 4. The report stated the player used the slur during the scrimmage and, after being informed by game officials, Hayford repeated it in an effort to curtail its use.

The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him.

Fink says the school will take other steps to ensure concerns within the program are addressed and has begun a review of the climate within the program.

Associate head coach Chris Victor was assigned to direct the team when Hayford went on leave.

Hayford has been with Seattle University for four seasons. Since 2017, he compiled a 64-55 record with the Redhawks, according to the university. He previously coached six seasons at Eastern Washington University.

KING 5 staff contributed to this report.