SPOKANE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken will play their first game in franchise history on Sunday at the Spokane Arena when they take on the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL preseason game.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., with doors opening an hour and a half early to give extra time to get people in their seats. Organizers are expecting a sellout crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

There are some things people who were lucky enough to snag a ticket need to know before they head to the Spokane Arena on Sunday.

Proof of vaccination, or exemption and negative test

There is a vaccination requirement for those 12 and older who plan on attending the game.

Proof of vaccination will need to be shown at entry, and can be done by bringing the COVID-19 vaccination card, photos of the vaccination card, or an electronic medical record that shows vaccination status.

Unvaccinated ticketholders can still attend, but need to take some additional steps. First, they must show proof of a medical or religious exemption to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Matt Meyers, Spokane Public Facilities District Director of Entertainment, said this can be done in a few ways.

"You'll have to have your actual medical exemption from your doctor," Meyers said. "So, pretty much a doctor’s note that can be written down, or the actual medical release form, [or] just a screenshot, whatever it may be. You can pull it up on your phone the day of. And then the religious exemption, same thing. We need to see the exemption and there is a release form you need to sign once you get here."

Those using an exemption will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. If someone is using a negative PCR test, it needs to be taken within 72 hours from the start of the game. Those using a rapid antigen or rapid PCR test will need to have it performed within 8 hours of puck drop.

Those younger than 12 will not need to show proof of vaccination as they aren't eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and also won't need proof of a negative test.

Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, people will also need matching photo identification, such as a driver's license, to go along with their proof of vaccination or exemption and negative COVID-19 test.

Meyers said its important for people to bring the correct proof to get into the game as exceptions can't be made.

"Unfortunately not, the only thing I can tell them to do is to try to get it on their online account and pull it up," said Meyer when asked if there's a way to enter the game without the proper paperwork or proof. ''Hopefully they have that. We ran into that a few times for The Monkees. Unfortunately, we had to turn them away."

Masks required

Due to Governor Jay Inslee's mandate, masks will be required inside the arena when someone is not actively eating or drinking.

Meyers said they will politely ask people a few times to wear a mask if they forget to while not eating or drinking, but if someone continues to break the rules, they will be ejected from the arena.

Meyers is also asking people to be nice to those working at the arena during the game.

"Just remember that everything is going through anything and everything COVID-related right now, so even though our staff is asking you to put your mask back on, it's a mandate from the state, it's not them personally," Meyers said. "I don't know what the staff's personal feeling is about it, but they're just doing what the Governor's asking."

Other things to know

The Spokane Arena now uses mobile-only ticket processing using self-scanners at entrances, so people need to have their digital ticket ready to go when they arrive at the arena.

Fans may bring in a single clear bag made of plastic of vinyl to the game. The bag can be no larger than 14" x 14" x 6 ". People can also bring in one gallon clear zip-top bags or small clutch bags that are no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".