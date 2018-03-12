It may finally happen.

On Tuesday, the NHL Board of Governors will gather in Sea Island, Georgia and formally announce an expansion franchise for Seattle. It would be the league’s 32nd team and help open a new $700 million arena at Seattle Center. The franchise could start playing a year later than anyone previously anticipated.

There have been numerous stop and starts, and different arena ideas to get to this point. The NBA infamously vacated KeyArena back in 2008. However, the NHL has long targeted the Seattle market for expansion. The league percolated ears in this latest round back in 2011, when NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told KING 5 the league had serious interest in the market. However, multiple people came and went, and ideas for arenas in Seattle, Tukwila, Bellevue, and elsewhere evaporated too.

University of Washington graduate and billionaire David Bonderman, movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tim Leiweke’s Oak View Group put the billion dollar deal together for a new arena and hockey franchise. Last October, they made the presentation to the league’s executive committee of owners. That group voted unanimously to recommend the expansion application to be voted on at this December meeting. Bonderman, Bruckheimer, and NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke are all on location in Sea Island. Sounders Owner Adrian Hanauer, a minority investor, is also attending.

The only real question now seems to be when the team may start play. Tod Leiweke has repeatedly said the franchise is interested in a 2020 start when the new arena is scheduled to open. But NHL executives seem concerned about the timeline and how it also coincides with the opening of a practice facility and team headquarters. Daly told KING 5 earlier this year that the league may be focused on 2021. However, another option has been floated for the new franchise to begin play in 2020 on the road.

Leiweke told KING 5 on Monday at the Sea Island Resort that the group is now comfortable with either start date.

"If it ends up being 2020, great, and if it's 2021, there are a whole bunch of good reasons for that as well. It gives us more time to do some things we want both on the arena side, and maybe a little more time to measure of league."

No matter the start date, Leiweke said, "It's rarified air to be part of the NHL. This is not only a hockey team, but it's going to solve an arena situation that has gone on way too long."

It should all become clear in a matter of hours.

