Seattle-area businesses — including Amazon, Boeing, and Microsoft — have given $7 million in cash and $2 million in in-kind donations to support the 2018 Special Olympics. Microsoft announced the donations at an event hosted its Redmond, Wash. campus Wednesday. Microsoft is the presenting sponsor of the games, which will be held in Seattle July 1-6.

Microsoft kicked off its two-day Ability Summit Wednesday with a series of speakers discussing the importance of inclusion of people with disabilities. Alaska Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, Starbucks, and REI also contributed funds to support the games.

The agenda included a high-profile group of speakers, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Challenge Seattle CEO Christine Gregoire, University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

