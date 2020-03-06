Seahawks sign fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed tight end Colby Parkinson, the first of the team’s draft picks to sign. Seattle made eight picks in the April draft.

Parkinson was taken with the first of Seattle’s two fourth-round selections. At 6-foot-7, Parkinson is another tall target for quarterback Russell Wilson, especially in red-zone situations.



Parkinson had 48 receptions and just one drop in his final season at Stanford. He had just one touchdown last season but had seven TD catches in 2018.