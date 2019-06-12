The Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth when they visit the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

These NFC West rivals' first meeting of the season two months ago was decided by a missed field goal from normally reliable Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein with 11 seconds left.

The Seahawks have won eight of ten to surge into first place in the NFC West.

The Rams have gone 4-5 in their last nine games to sit one game out of the second NFC wild card playoff spot.

Watch the Seattle Seahawks face the Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC, on KING 5. Don’t miss game analysis on the 5th Quarter on KING 5 after the game.