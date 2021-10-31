x
Seahawks snap losing streak with 31-7 victory over the Jaguars

In what may be his final start while Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery, Geno Smith was terrific
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Geno Smith ran for one score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks snapped their three-game losing skid with a 31-7 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

In what may be his final start while Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery, Smith was terrific. Smith completed his first 14 pass attempts, the longest streak to start a game in the NFL this season. 

Tyler Lockett finished with 12 catches for 142 yards. 

Jacksonville avoided being shut out for only the fourth time in franchise history on a short TD pass from Trevor Lawrence to Jamal Agnew late in the fourth quarter.

