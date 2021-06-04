x
Seahawks sign punter Michael Dickson to 4-year extension

In 2020, Dickson led the NFL with 32 punts downed inside the 20
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Dickson is getting a long-term contract and a hefty payday after reaching agreement on a $14.5 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the deal is worth up to $14.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the financial details. 

Dickson is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Seahawks in 2018. He’s been one of the elite punters in the league since his arrival. Dickson was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.