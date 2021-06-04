Seahawks sign punter Michael Dickson to 4-year extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the deal is worth up to $14.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the financial details.
Dickson is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Seahawks in 2018. He’s been one of the elite punters in the league since his arrival. Dickson was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.