Seahawks reach 1-year deal with CB Pierre Desir

Desir has spent time on Seattle's practice squad

SEATTLE -- Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir has agreed to a one year deal with the Seahawks, according to EnterSports Management. The 30-year-old has started 44 games over seven NFL seasons.

Desir spent part of the 2016 season on the Sehawks practice squad and was with Seattle the next offseason before being waived. He moved on to the Colts, with a three-year, $22.5 million extension deal in March 2019, but was released a year later.