Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith as backup to Russell Wilson

Smith gets third season behind Wilson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle to stay in the role he has held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks.

Smith has appeared in just one game for Seattle. He completed four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the Jets.