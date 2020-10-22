Seahawks uncertain about Adams, continue wait for Gordon

Kendricks to practice squad

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming back from its bye week, the Seattle Seahawks were filled with news.

The Seahawks continue to be uncertain about the status of safety Jamal Adams because of a groin injury suffered in Week 3. Adams did not practice on Wednesday and his availability for Sunday's game at Arizona is unknown.

The Seahawks did sign veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad and will allow him time to get into football shape after suffering a major knee injury last season.