Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears will be Seattle’s first without both Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright since Wagner was drafted in 2012. No doubt the Seahawks will miss the experience and familiarity of their two linebackers – not to mention their elite talent.

“Those guys have been with us a long time and they make a lot of great decisions and they’re in the right spots and they fit really well,” coach Carroll commented on Saturday. Carroll talked more about what the defense needs to do on Monday with their two star linebackers on the shelf.

“It’s the discipline of the scheme and we’re a fairly simple system that we play with and we expect these guys to play right play after play for whole ball games,” Carroll said. “That’s the challenge, for the guys to just be disciplined enough to be on the demands of the fits and the things they have to do in the running game and all that.”

Wagner and Wright will be replaced by the recently signed Mychal Kendricks. While he is a six-year NFL vet, he has less than a week to learn Seattle’s defensive scheme – a challenge for any NFL player.

Kendricks will be joined by rookies Shaquem Griffin and Austin Calitro, who split time on the field last week in place of Wright. They both had their struggles however, which contributed to Seattle’s decision to sign Kendricks.

Now, this makeshift linebacker group will have to face Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. Each team will be trying to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

