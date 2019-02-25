Seahawks legend Jim Zorn has been named the head coach and general manager of Seattle’s XFL team.

Commissioner Oliver Luck announced Zorn’s hiring in a press conference Monday.

“I watched Jim Zorn play for the Seahawks, an expansion franchise," Luck said. "I was totally captivated with his style of play. He was innovative, he was creative. He did all those things as a player that we want to do as a league.”

Zorn was the Seahawks’ first starting quarterback before going on to coach in the NFL.

The XFL, which played one season back in 2001, is set to relaunch in eight cities in 2020.

Zorn said the league would give players a chance to get to the professional level when they may not be developed enough for the NFL.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m trying to get involved with this league is because I love to influence over younger players and develop younger players,” Zorn said.