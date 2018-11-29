Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Janikowski converted all three field goals and all three extra point attempts in Seattle’s 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Additionally, Janikowski nailed a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give Seattle the victory.

“Sebastian (Janikowski) did a great job to make his kicks today,” coach Pete Carroll commented after the game. “Obviously, the key game-winner was great, but he had a great day all in all.”

In Janikowski’s first season with the Seahawks, the 40-year-old kicker has made all 33 of his extra point attempts and has gone 15-for-19 on field goals, including knocking through 10 of his last 11.

Janikowski was joined by Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper and Bears safety Eddie Jackson on the NFC team of the week. It was his first nod of the season.

Seabass will look to carry the momentum over to Seattle’s next opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, who they will face at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

