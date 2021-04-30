Seahawks go for speed, nab WR D'Wayne Eskridge in 2nd round of NFL Draft

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their needs by selecting Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft.
The Seahawks took the speedy playmaker to add to a wide receiver group that already includes Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf but lacked depth. Eskridge is undersized at 5'9" and may project as more of a slot receiver in the NFL. But his speed is elite and could end up being a matchup problem for Seattle opponents. He ran 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Eskridge played five seasons at Western Michigan. He only played four games in 2019 after breaking his clavicle.
In 2020, Eskridge led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 213 all-purpose yards per game.
Eskridge was 1st-team All-Mid-American Conference as a receiver and kick returner. He was also the MAC's Special Teams Player of the Year.