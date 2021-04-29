Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.
Nkemdiche was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop. Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts.
His best season came in 2018 when he had a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks, before a knee injury cut short his season. Nkemdiche last played in the NFL in 2019 with Miami, where he appeared in two games.