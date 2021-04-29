Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

Nkemdiche did not play in 2020

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

Nkemdiche was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop. Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts.