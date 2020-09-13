Seahawks, Falcons know each other well

K.J. Wright might be one of the biggest surprises in Seattle’s starting lineup for Sunday’s opener against Atlanta.

The offseason program was virtual. There were no preseason games to work out the kinks. Any familiarity will be welcomed in Week 1 of the NFL season.

In that respect, there should be a bit of comfort when the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. These teams are certainly well acquainted with each other.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn used to be the defensive coordinator in Seattle, so he’s got a good feel for his former employer.

Likewise for the Seahawks, who are quite familiar with Quinn’s tendencies. Also, this will be their fifth meeting in five seasons.

K.J. Wright might be one of the biggest surprises in Seattle’s starting lineup for the opener against Atlanta, which is saying something considering he’s currently the longest-tenured Seahawks player and about to begin his 10th NFL season.

But this was an offseason of challenges for Wright. His contract made him an option to be cut if Seattle needed to save money. He had shoulder surgery.

Seattle also drafted Jordyn Brooks in the first round as Wright's heir apparent. But Wright recovered from surgery ahead of schedule and is listed as the starter against the Falcons.

The dream of playing together for the same team will finally come true for Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs when they line up for the Seahawks against the Falcons.

The bond between the two safeties was created in one weekend several years ago before they were ever professionals. Now they are part of a back-seven that should be among the best in football.