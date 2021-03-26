Seahawks bring back Dunlap, add Hyder to boost pass rush

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal less than three weeks after being released in a salary cap move.
Dunlap’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the sides agreed on a new contract that is expected to be worth more than $16 million. It’s a major victory for Seattle bringing back its top pass rusher on a day filled with news about its defensive line.
The team earlier officially announced the signing of free agent defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. but also seemed on the verge of saying goodbye to veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed.