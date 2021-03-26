Seahawks bring back Dunlap, add Hyder to boost pass rush

Jarran Reed on the way out

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal less than three weeks after being released in a salary cap move.

Dunlap’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the sides agreed on a new contract that is expected to be worth more than $16 million. It’s a major victory for Seattle bringing back its top pass rusher on a day filled with news about its defensive line.