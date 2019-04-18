The Seattle Seahawks regular season starts at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8, followed by Week 2 in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

The Week 7 game will pit the Seahawks against former teammate Earl Thomas, who recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The regular season ends on December 29 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

(Home games in bold)

Week 1: 9/8 vs. Bengals - 1:05 p.m.

Week 2: 9/15 at Steelers - 10 a.m.

Week 3: 9/22 vs. Saints - 1:25 p.m.

Week 4: 9/29 at Cardinals - 1:05 p.m.

Thursday Night Football - Week 5: 10/3 vs. Rams - 5:20 p.m.

Week 6: 10/13 at Browns - 10 a.m.

Week 7: 10/20 vs. Ravens - 1:25 p.m.

Week 8: 10/27 at Falcons - 10 a.m.

Week 9: 11/3 vs. Buccaneers - 1:05 p.m.

Monday Night Football - Week 10: 11/11 at 49ers - 5:15 p.m.

BYE WEEK / Week 11: 11/17

Sunday Night Football - Week 12: 11/24 at Eagles - 5:20 p.m.

Monday Night Football - Week 13: 12/2 vs. Vikings - 5:15 p.m.

Sunday Night Football - Week 14: 12/8 at Rams - 5:20 p.m.

Week 15: 12/15 at Panthers - 10 a.m.

Week 16: 12/22 vs Cardinals - 1:25 p.m.

Week 17: 12/29 vs. 49ers - 1:25 p.m.

The preseaons starts at home against the Denver Broncos, followed by Week 2 at the Vikings. The Hawks play Week 3 of the preseason at the Los Angeles Chargers, and return home for the last preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Seahawks will start the 2019 season with the NFL's highest-paid player, quarterback Russell Wilson. The new contract is a four-year extension at $140 million that includes a $65 million signing bonus.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said $107 million is guaranteed, along with a no-trade clause. Before the deal, Wilson had one year left on his contract. Now he's under contract with Seattle through the 2023 season.

The Seahawks will host the following teams at CenturyLink Field: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks will hit the road to face the Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.