Sea Dragons top the Renegades 24-15

Seattle's 5th-straight win
Credit: xfl

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a matchup of the XFL’s top passing team in Seattle and the league’s 2nd-best defense in Arlington, it was the Sea Dragons’ offense proving too much for the Renegades in a 24-15 win Friday night at Choctaw Stadium.

Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for 266 yards and rushed for another 52 yards in leading the Sea Dragons to their fifth-straight win after opening the season 0-2.

The Sea Dragons marched 57 yards on three plays, scoring the game’s first touchdown at the 5-minute mark on a 3-yard rush by RB Darius Bradwell.  He then scored the one-point conversion on a 1-yard run to put Seattle in front 13-3.

Seattle took at 21-9 lead to halftime after DiNucci hit Josh Gordon for a 24-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone.

Up next for the Sea Dragons is the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9th.

