Sounders sign Schmetzer to contract extension

Schmetzer will be around a while

SEATTLE – Sounders Head Coach Brian Schmetzer has signed a multiyear contract extension. He's led Sounders to four MLS Cup appearances and two titles since taking over in the summer of 2016.

“Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,” said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer in a statement. “Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization’s recent success.”

Schmetzer has a 67-37-34 regular season record, 15-4-2 in the postseason.