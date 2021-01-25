Sounders sign Schmetzer to contract extension

SEATTLE – Sounders Head Coach Brian Schmetzer has signed a multiyear contract extension. He's led Sounders to four MLS Cup appearances and two titles since taking over in the summer of 2016.
“Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,” said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer in a statement. “Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization’s recent success.”
Schmetzer has a 67-37-34 regular season record, 15-4-2 in the postseason.
“It is with great pride that I will be able to continue coaching a club with such a rich history, winning tradition and positive community influence,” said Schmetzer. “I’d like to thank club ownership for this opportunity, as well as all of the current and former players, coaches and staff that have helped build something here I’m very proud of. Lastly, I’d like to thank the fans, who fuel everything we do inside of this club. Seattle is my home and I couldn’t be happier to be staying put.”