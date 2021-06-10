Russell Wilson says he didn't request a trade from Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he did not request a trade this offseason and that he believes conversations with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have strengthened his relationship with the team.
Wilson repeated numerous times that winning is the ultimate cure for any dissatisfaction and that any rifts with the franchise have been mended for now.
"Obviously I love Seattle, I love playing here," Wilson said. "I've had a great career here so far. I've always wanted to play here for my full career obviously. I think there was some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously you want to win it all and do it all and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. You want to win it, and I think unfortunately I think it got a little blown out of proportion a little bit."
Wilson was speaking for the first time since February, when a series of comments he made led to trade speculation and a growing furor surrounding his future in Seattle.