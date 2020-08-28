x
RSL, Utah Royals owner faces backlash for comments

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on the radio after RSL players decided not to play to protest racial injustice.
The Real Salt Lake scoreboard is shown after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on a radio show after RSL players decided not to take the field for a match to protest racial injustice. 

Hansen said he felt personally disrespected and suggested the matter might discourage his investment in the teams. 

Hansen addressed his own comments later in the day, saying he had since looked more closely at the issue and apologized if fans thought his statement meant he did not care about the movement to end social injustice. 