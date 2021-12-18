Rodman's career highs send Washington St. past N. Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. — D.J. Rodman got loose coming off the bench and scored a career-high 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State beat Northern Colorado 82-56.
Rodman, a 6-foot-6 junior, also snagged a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Northern Colorado’s success was brief as Matt Johnson II and Daylen Kountz buried 3-pointers in succession to start the game. But Washington State countered with 12-straight points and the Cougars led the rest of the way.
Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski pitched in 16 and 14 points for the Cougs, respectively.
Washington State returns to action at Spokane Arena against Boise State on Wednesday.