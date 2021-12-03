Robinson leads Seattle past California Baptist 83-66

Redhawks advance to the WAC semi's

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Robinson had 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and No. 5 seed Seattle beat No. 4 seed California Baptist 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Darrion Trammell added 26 points for the Redhawks, who advanced to face top-seeded Grand Canyon in the semifinals on Friday. Gorjok Gak had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong added 15 points and Reed Nottage scored 11.