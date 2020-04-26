Report: Washington State's Anthony Gordon signs undrafted free agent deal with the Seahawks

Gordon went undrafted in the NFL Draft on Saturday

PULLMAN, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from when Anthony Gordon attended the NFL Combine.

Many WSU fans expected to see a quarterback of their's drafted for the third straight year on Saturday. That did not happen.

Anthony Gordon did not hear his name called, even though he was projected to be a fifth or sixth round pick.

Thankfully for Coug fans, Gordon isn't straying far from the Palouse. After the draft ended, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon will sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback on Seattle's roster.

Thirteen quarterbacks were selected in the NFL Draft, including Nick Rolovich's former quarterback at Hawai'i, Cole McDonald.

Gordon was named to the All-Pac-12 second team after a fantastic season last year with the Cougs. He also was a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback.