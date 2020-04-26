PULLMAN, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from when Anthony Gordon attended the NFL Combine.

Many WSU fans expected to see a quarterback of their's drafted for the third straight year on Saturday. That did not happen.

Anthony Gordon did not hear his name called, even though he was projected to be a fifth or sixth round pick.

Thankfully for Coug fans, Gordon isn't straying far from the Palouse. After the draft ended, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon will sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is currently the only quarterback on Seattle's roster.

Thirteen quarterbacks were selected in the NFL Draft, including Nick Rolovich's former quarterback at Hawai'i, Cole McDonald.

Gordon was named to the All-Pac-12 second team after a fantastic season last year with the Cougs. He also was a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback.

He finished first in the nation in passing yards per game (429.2), and second in passing touchdowns (48). Gordon beat NFL overall #1 draft pick Joe Burrow in passing yards per game by a fair margin, as Burrow finished averaging 378.1 yards per game this season. Burrow did beat Gordon in passing yards overall with 5,671 this past season, but Gordon wasn't far behind with 5,579. Gordon played two less games last season than Burrow did.