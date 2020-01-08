Report: Pac-12 athletes threaten to opt out if demands on injustice and safety aren't met

ESPN reported on Saturday a group of players is threatening not to play if their demands aren't met.

Pac-12 athletes from multiple schools threatened not to play if their demands if their demands on racial injustice and coronavirus safety measures aren't met according to ESPN.

ESPN reports a group of players want a written contract with the conference over these demands.

According to a text received by ESPN, those demands include safe play amid the pandemic, fighting racial injustice, securing economic rights and fair compensation, protecting all sports and obtaining long-term health insurance.

ESPN reports the players will make a formal announcement as early as Sunday.

This announcement comes shortly after the conference announced a 10 game conference schedule for football that starts on September 26.