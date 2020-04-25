Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev has declared for the NBA Draft

Petrusev has not signed with an agent so he can return to Gonzaga next season if he wishes to do so. He has until June 3 to make that decision. He tested the NBA waters last season too.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all their support,” Petrusev said. “It is my dream to one day play at the highest level so, I am entering the 2020 NBA draft, but I am still considering a return to Gonzaga. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year’s NCAA season, as well as the NBA draft, this gives me more time to evaluate that and leave all the options open. I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach Few and Coach Lloyd to make the best decision for my future, staying eligible for the NCAA. Love you, Zag Nation.”