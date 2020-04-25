Gonzaga men's basketball forward Filip Petrusev has declared for the NBA Draft.

Petrusev has not signed with an agent so he can return to Gonzaga next season if he wishes to do so. He has until June 3 to make that decision. He tested the NBA waters last season too.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all their support,” Petrusev said. “It is my dream to one day play at the highest level so, I am entering the 2020 NBA draft, but I am still considering a return to Gonzaga. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year’s NCAA season, as well as the NBA draft, this gives me more time to evaluate that and leave all the options open. I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach Few and Coach Lloyd to make the best decision for my future, staying eligible for the NCAA. Love you, Zag Nation.”

The forward is coming off a spectacular sophomore season for the Zags. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

Petrusev was named to the Wooden All-American team. He was also West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was named to the all-conference first team.

RELATED: 'I’m choosing between two really good things': Gonzaga's Kispert readies for NBA Draft process

RELATED: 'It's definitely been a bit chaotic': Former Zag Elle Tinkle helps others as nurse during pandemic

RELATED: Should Filip Petrusev go pro? We asked three college basketball experts