Report: Gonzaga to play Kansas in non-conference play

The Zags are rebounding in a serious way a day after their non-conference schedule hit several road bumps.

SPOKANE, Wash. — CBS Sports' Matt Norlander is reporting that Gonzaga will now play Kansas to start their college basketball season.

On Monday, ESPN pulled out of ten tournaments they were slated to put on in Orlando, including two events the Zags were playing in.

Gonzaga is now in talks to play in a four-team tournament to start the season. The tournament would kick off with Gonzaga playing Kansas on Nov. 25, the first day of the season. The Zags would then play Auburn on Nov. 27 in the same event. The Zags were originally slated to play Auburn on Nov. 27 as a part of ESPN's tournaments.

HUGE matchup in the works for opening night of CBB, sources tell CBS Sports: Kansas vs Gonzaga on Nov. 25 in Fort Myers. Auburn is also in this MTE. Fourth team is to-be-determined, but plan is then Auburn-Gonzaga would play Nov. 27, with Kansas playing TBD team that date too. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 27, 2020

It also appears that Gonzaga's game against Tennessee will indeed be salvaged. Multiple reports say that the hope is to relocate that game to Indianapolis. That would make sense considering that the Gonzaga-Tennessee game is a part of the Jimmy V Classic. Baylor is also playing in that event, and Gonzaga and Baylor's game is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis on Dec. 5. There is no reported date yet for Gonzaga's game against Tennessee, but it's safe to assume it will be around the Dec. 2 date it was originally scheduled for.