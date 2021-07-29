Report: Former Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi agrees to two-way contract with Los Angeles Lakers

The guard averaged 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. Ayayi shot a stellar 57.5 percent from the floor too.

Former Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi went undrafted in in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports he has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said he wasn't sure of what Ayayi would develop into because of his stature coming into school. The Frenchman turned into a gem.

He showed off what kind of all-rounded player he can be when he notched the first triple-double for the men's basketball program ever against Portland this past January.

Ayayi was an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention. The guard was also a West Coast Conference First Team selection. He was WCC Tournament Most Valuable Player in his sophomore season on the way to the conference title.