Report: Fanbo Zeng, No. 33 prospect in Class of 2022, commits to Gonzaga

Gonzaga men's basketball picked up yet another highly talented recruit on Saturday night when China's Fanbo Zeng committed to the Bulldogs according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Zeng is the No, 33 prospect in ESPN's Class of 2022. Zeng is trying to reclassify to the Class of 2021 according to Givony.

"Gonzaga is a very successful program with great people -- coaches, staff, players and all the fans," Zeng said to ESPN. "They've had many significant examples of developing international players. That was definitely very important to me throughout the recruiting process. [Head] coach Mark Few has been an extremely successful coach. [Assistant] coach Tommy Lloyd has been taking such a great care of the athletes that came from overseas. He really showed me what the program is about and how I'd fit perfectly at Gonzaga. I already can't wait to join."

The power forward averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last season in his sophomore year at Windermere Prep High School in Orlando,

According to ESPN, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Zeng returned home to China. The United State's ban on travel from China will prevents him from finishing playing in high school at Windermere Prep.

According to ESPN, Zeng will play this season in China and then attend to enroll at Gonzaga by next summer.

Zeng is yet another international born player that will join with the Zags. He's considered to be one of China's best prospects in recent history.