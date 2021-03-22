Report: Shantay Legans leaving EWU to take Portland Pilots head coaching job

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eagles may be in the market for a new men's basketball head coach.
CBS Sports Jon Rothstein is reporting that Legans is near completing a deal to become University of Portland's new head coach. Jeff Goodman and Jeff Borzello have also reported the move.
Legans has had significant success at Eastern ever since he took the head coaching job. This year, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament and went toe to toe with Kansas. Last year, he won the Big Sky's regular season title. In the two previous years, he led the team to the Big Sky's Tournament Championship game. This season was Legans fourth at the helm for Eastern.
Legans was named #11 of ESPN's 40 Under 40 for DI Coaches this past spring and was named the Big Sky's Coach of the Year in 2020.
Legans finishes his career at EWU 75-41.