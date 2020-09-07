Reports: Pac-12 to announce conference-only 2020 football season

Washington State University and the University of Washington are members of the Pac-12 Conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pac-12 is expected to announce that all of its sports teams will play conference-only schedules in 2020, according to multiple media reports.

An announcement about the Pac-12 schedule is expected in the coming days, according to Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic.

Michigan-Washington in Week 1 and Oregon-Ohio State in Week 2 are two of the biggest non-conference games originally scheduled during the 2020 season, Barrett Sallee with CBS Sports reports.

The Pac-12 said in a statement to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, "The Pac-12 has not yet made a determination on fall sports. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports is our number one priority."

The news comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Washington and states throughout the country.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced that it all of its fall sports, including football, will play conference-only schedules for the 2020 season, eliminating each of its 14 football programs' three non-conference games. The league has yet to announce how it will adjust its schedules, with those details to be announced at a later date.

In May, The Pac-12 voted to allow all athletes to workout on campus voluntarily starting June 15.