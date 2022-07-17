Renton's Allen DQ'd for controversial start to Men's 110 meter hurdles

The World Athletics Championships is over, but not without controversy in the Men's 110 meter hurdles.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The World Athletics Championships is over, but not without controversy in the Men's 110 meter hurdles.

Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham finished first and second with times of :13.03 and :13.08, respectively.

The race might have been a sweep were it not for a false start by Oregon receiver-hurdler Devon Allen, who came into the meet ranked second in the world.

The red card was met with lusty boos from the crowd.

The Renton native took his time leaving the track, clearly not happy with the call.

Devon Allen is disqualified from the men's 110m hurdles.



His reaction time was .001 faster than the .1 second threshold meaning he false started. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/sIz6Pa1agy — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 18, 2022

In June, Allen ran a personal best 12.84 in the 110 meter hurdles in New York City. It's the third fastest time in the world of all-time.