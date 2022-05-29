Reign quells the Wave to stay unbeaten at home

Former Reign star Kim Little rejoins the team on loan from Arsenal

SEATTLE – OL Reign (2-1-3, 9 points) beat the first-place San Diego Wave (4-2-0, 12 points) Sunday at Lumen Field. The 1-0 match featured a game winning goal from a set piece, expertly served in by defender Sofia Huerta and headed home by midfielder Rose Lavelle.

From the first whistle, OL Reign was the dominant team, despite playing last Sunday and Wednesday. The Reign moved the ball around the field, looking to break San Diego’s backline, while also applying high pressure to the Wave when possession was lost.

The match also featured an exciting milestone for OL Reign original, Jess Fishlock. The midfielder and 2021 MVP reached her 150th regular season match played. Every one of her matches have been with the Reign. She's the first international player to reach this milestone.