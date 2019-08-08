TACOMA, WA - For the second time this season, Reign FC shut out the rival Portland Thorns FC 1-0 at Cheney Stadium Wednesday night. Midfielder Rosie White scored her second consecutive game-winning goal as the club picked up three points.

White struck in the 55th minute, when Ifeoma Onumonu swung in a cross from the left alley. Shea Groom redirected the cross back in front of the face of goal and White scrambled her way through a pile of defenders to tuck the ball past Thorns keeper Adrianna Franch.

The goal was White’s second in three appearances for Reign FC.

Reign FC centerback Lauren Barnes was named the player of the match after a standout defensive performance that included three blocks, four recoveries and eight defensive clearances to go with one tackle won.