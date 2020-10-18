OL Regin close out the fall series with 2-0 win over Utah

Huerta and Pruitt score

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Sofia Huerta and Leah Pruitt scored and OL Reign downed the Utah Royals 2-0 Saturday in the final match of the National Women’s Soccer League fall series.

It was the first win of the series for the Reign. Each of the league’s teams played a four-game series in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament this summer in Utah.