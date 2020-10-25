Stumbling stunner! Rays shock Dodgers in 9th, tie Series 2-2

Arozarena does it all

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kenley Jansen was one strike from saving Game 4 and putting the Los Angeles Dodgers within one win of the World Series title that has eluded them since 1988. He couldn't do it.

Jansen gave up a tying single to light-hitting reserve Brett Phillips with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed an 8-7 victory when the Dodgers botched the wild play that ensued. Center fielder Chris Taylor bobbled the ball for an error, and Los Angeles flubbed a relay to the plate that allowed Randy Arozarena to score the winning run.

Is there anything this rookie can’t do? The winning run the Cuban sensation scored in a frenetic ninth inning will have fans talking for years. Those same folks might want to remember that much earlier, the 25-year-old outfielder passed Barry Bonds among others for the most home runs in a single postseason. He then joined the top of the list for hits as well.