Arozarena, Rays top Astros 4-2 in Game 7, reach World Series

Former Mariner Mike Zunino homers for the Rays
Tampa Bay Rays pose with the American League championship trophy following their victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. The Rays defeated the Astros 4-2 to win the series 4-3 games.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remarkable rookie Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to set a postseason record, 36-year-old Charlie Morton was brilliant against his former team and the Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series for the second time by beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series. 

The Rays advance to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves in the World Series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday night. Game 7 of the NLCS is Sunday night. 

Tampa Bay’s only other World Series appearance was in 2008, when it lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.