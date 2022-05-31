Guard Rasir Bolton announces he is returning to Gonzaga

Bolton's statement was simple in announcing his return: "Run it back one more time!"

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton announced on Tuesday that he will return to Gonzaga for his final year of collegiate eligibility. Bolton was deciding between going pro and returning to GU. He was not on any NBA Draft boards.

Bolton kept his statement simple on social media as he said, "Run it back one more time!" and kept it at that.

Gonzaga is Bolton’s third college and this past season was easily the best of his career. He was named a WCC Honorable Mention player and averaged 11.2 points per game. He also led the team in threes with 64, shooting a phenomenal 46% from beyond the arc. Bolton started his career at Penn State before transferring to Iowa State.

Bolton is also deeply involved in Gonzaga's community, as he volunteered with Giving Backpacks this past year.

"To Zag Nation and the Spokane Community, I love you guys! I appreciate the love and support you all had for us as a team and for welcoming me with open arms. I am forever grateful! I hope I made a difference," said Bolton in a statement when he originally submitted his name for the NBA Draft.

Bolton's return also means that Gonzaga will not lose all five starters heading into next year, which was a possibility for the team as all five had declared for the NBA Draft.